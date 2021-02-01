India have been in discussion with Brazil for the sale of BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missiles





A high level military delegation from the South American nation Brazil is heading to India for the 13th edition of the Aero-India 2021, next month in Bengaluru. The delegation is led by Major Brigadeiro do Ar Alcides Teixeira BARBACOVI (Equivalent to Air Marshal / 3 star rank), Director, Department of Defence Products, Ministry of Defence (MoD), Brazil. And, he is being accompanied by two officials from the MoD, Brazil: Col (Retd) Carlos COELHO, Coordinator of Department of Trade Promotion, and Major Marcus Vinícius Dornellas FACHINI, Assistant to Director, Department of Defence Products.





Why Is The Visit Important?





Because, in the Plan of Action of Brazil’s partnership with India, both security and defence are the central components. The two countries are complementary in this area, says top diplomats of India and Brazil.





Financial Express Online has reported earlier, about the Plan of Action for the Brazil-India strategic partnership, which was signed in 2020, when the Brazilian President Bolsonaro visited India as the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.





Both countries enjoy a multifaceted relationship and are cooperating both bilaterally and multilaterally at various international foras including the United Nations, G20, International Solar Alliance (ISA) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa), IBSA (India, Brazil & South Africa).





Make In India





Brazil has earlier expressed interest in participating in joint ventures especially in the defence sector. Why? According to top officials of Brazil, “With such a collaboration between the defence industries in both India and Brazil, the potential to reach the world is huge.”





In an earlier interaction, Indian envoy to Brazil, Suresh K Reddy, mentioned the “Triple-Helix” approach.





What is Triple-Helix? It is an approach which is being followed in Brazil and which is focused on innovation, R&D for all the three services — Army, Navy and Air Force.





According to the Indian envoy, there is plenty of scope for the Indian industries in the divisional market for not only joint ventures but for technological partnerships.





How Many Indian Defence Companies Are Present In Brazil?



Only one. So far only there is only one Indian company from the Defence sector present in Brazil and it is the UP based MKU Company.





Company officials told Financial Express Online that the company has been in Brazil for some years now. So far several defence contracts have been executed by MKU and these include contracts with Federal police, Military Police & Army.





Recently, they won a contract of supplying 14,500 pieces of vest for Policia Militar do Estado de Sao Paulo, and Brazilian Army commission Night vision monocular.





Joint Ventures Between Indian & Brazilian Companies





As reported earlier, Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) Brazil, the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer, and Stumpp Schuele & Somappa India (SSS Defence) are going to start production of ammunition in Andhra Pradesh later this year. The joint venture was formed between the two companies last January. And after fulfilling the Indian requirements will be exporting to other countries.





The Brazilian company has plans to manufacture ammunition for different calibres like : 9 mm, 7.62×39 mm,7.62×51 mm, .338 Lapua and 12.7 mm.





There is another Brazilian company Taurus Armas S.A., which has tied up with Jindal Defence. The venture was formed last year and will manufacture small arms.





Sign of Close Friendship Between India And Brazil





It happened for the first time ever that the Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro attended Republic Day celebrations organized by the Indian embassy in the national capital Brasília.





He called India a “brotherly nation”.





What Is The Protocol?





The Presidents and Prime Ministers especially of big countries do not attend the national day events which are organized by the embassies. The Brazilian President recalled India’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic when it had sent HCQ and Paracetamol last year. And, earlier this month India fulfilled its commitment and expedited the export of COVID-19 vaccine.





According to the Indian envoy to Brazil, Suresh Reddy “There was not just President Bolsonaro but the entire cabinet of the government was present there.”





The foreign minister Ernesto Araujo, economy minister Paulo Guedes, minister for energy, mines & petroleum, and others were present.





Most importantly during the celebrations at the Indian Embassy, senior defence personnel were present too—a sign of increasing engagement at a strategic level. According to the Indian envoy the chief of naval forces, joint chief of staff were also present.





Export Possibilities In South America





A lot of countries in South America are looking at modernizing their military/police forces, and there are opportunities for Indian companies to explore in the region.





What Is India Planning to Export?





Military communications C4I solutions; Artillery systems, protected vehicles, electronic warfare, naval combat management system, small arms, night vision devices, and other related military equipment.





Indo-Russian BrahMos Missiles A major Attraction





Top officials from India and Brazil have been in discussion for the BrahMos-NG (New Generation) version of the short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile.







