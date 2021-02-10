Twitter User Blazes With Rendition of TEDBF Fighter Jet On INS Vikrant (IAC-1)
Image: Satwik Sadhukhan
Replacement for the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K 'Fulcrum' fighter jet, the Twin engine deck based fighter (TEDBF) had broken cover at Aero India 2021. Satwik Sadhukhan has created utterly beautiful and gorgeous rendition of the TEDBF fighter which has been showcased on his Twitter account.
A spin off from the light combat aircraft project, the TEDBF will be the first twin engine aircraft project in India that too for dedicated carrier based operations. The development of the aircraft signals the beginning of the end of foreign aircraft for carrier based operations in India.
TEDBF on INS Vikrant(IAC-1) pic.twitter.com/SjmkENMHTA— Satwik (@i_m_satwikk) February 9, 2021
TEDBF 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cu4zn7AmNZ— Satwik (@i_m_satwikk) February 4, 2021
Expected to become operations in less than a decade, the TEDBF will operate from the indigenous INS Vikramaditya and the upcoming carrier.
According to an information brochure accompanying the model, the aircraft will be equipped with predominately domestic weapons. It will have a maximum Mach number of 1.6, service ceiling of 60,000 feet, maximum take off weight of 26 tons, unfolded wing span of 11.2 meters, folded wing span of 7.2 and and a length of 16.3 meters.
While the engine configuration has not been disclosed, it could well use the GE engines that power the TEJAS aircraft.
As the name suggests, the TEDBF concept features twin engines for better short take-off performance from the Indian Navy’s Short Take-off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1) INS Vikrant.
Other features geared towards its maritime role include folding wingtips for easier stowage on and below deck, and an arrestor hook. Physically, the TEDBF has a wingspan of 11.2 m (7.6 m when folded for carrier stowage), and is 16.3 m in length. With canards located ahead of its wings, the TEDBF is similar in appearance to the Dassault Rafale that is operated by the Indian Air Force. Performance specifications released by HAL give the TEDBF a maximum take-off weight of 26 tons; a maximum Mach number of 1.6; a service ceiling of 60,000 ft; and a g limit of +8/-3.
