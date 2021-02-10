Image: Satwik Sadhukhan

Replacement for the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K 'Fulcrum' fighter jet, the Twin engine deck based fighter (TEDBF) had broken cover at Aero India 2021. Satwik Sadhukhan has created utterly beautiful and gorgeous rendition of the TEDBF fighter which has been showcased on his Twitter account





A spin off from the light combat aircraft project, the TEDBF will be the first twin engine aircraft project in India that too for dedicated carrier based operations. The development of the aircraft signals the beginning of the end of foreign aircraft for carrier based operations in India.





Expected to become operations in less than a decade, the TEDBF will operate from the indigenous INS Vikramaditya and the upcoming carrier.





According to an information brochure accompanying the model, the aircraft will be equipped with predominately domestic weapons. It will have a maximum Mach number of 1.6, service ceiling of 60,000 feet, maximum take off weight of 26 tons, unfolded wing span of 11.2 meters, folded wing span of 7.2 and and a length of 16.3 meters.





While the engine configuration has not been disclosed, it could well use the GE engines that power the TEJAS aircraft.



