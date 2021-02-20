



Designed to take down targets at a range of 7 km, the HELINA will soon be ordered for the weaponised Advanced Light Helicopter `Rudra’ as well as the Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) that are set to join service next month





The indigenously developed HELINA helicopter launched anti tank missile has successfully demonstrated its capabilities in a series of user trials and is set to be ordered soon by the air force and army for its combat choppers.





The missile underwent a successful fifth firing trial on Friday that was being conducted jointly by the air force and Army. Sources said that as part of the five tests, the HELINA was fired from a helicopter flying at over 260 km/hr to a moving ground target that it successfully hit.





Guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) the missile is described by DRDO as one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world. The HELINA is a helicopter based version of the NAG third generation anti tank guided missile system. It has all weather day and night capability and can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.





For the Army, the HELINA will be inducted for the current series of Rudra choppers while the air force variant of the missile has been named DHRUVASTRA.





The HELINA is among a series of air borne missiles likely to be inducted into the armed forces shortly, riding over earlier developmental roadblocks with the armed forces supporting indigenous efforts. Another example is the Astra beyond visual range air to air missile that has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to engage targets at a range of 150 km. The Astra will be fitted onboard the Su 30 MKI fleet as well as the recently ordered Light Combat Aircraft.







