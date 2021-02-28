



The Indian Air Force used Mirage-2000 fighter jets during the February 26 Balakot airstrike





The Indian Air Force carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes.





Sources said the strike was carried out by members of the same squadron that carried out the actual operations in Balakot in 2019.





Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion, along with the squadron pilots.

IAF @IAF_MCC carried out a long range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of Balakot Operations. Pilots of the same squadron who carried out the actual operation destroying a terror camp in Pakistan 2 years back participated @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/yN6wAJ10QF — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) February 27, 2021





The target practice mission area was in the Rajasthan sector while the Air Chief's sortie was in Gwalior.





On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force warplanes hit a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan to avenge killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.





Pakistan retaliated the next day but the IAF foiled their plans. The attack by India and subsequent retaliation by Pakistan triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





"On the anniversary of Balakot air strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India's strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure," Rajnath Singh tweeted.





Home Minister Amit Shah said with the Balakot strike, the IAF made clear the "New India's" policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack.







