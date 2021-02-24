



Counter-terror operation training was held at 15 corps battle school in J&K. The Indian Army trained soldiers to battle terrorists in J&K. Trainees were seen climbing up and rappelling down a steep rock wall. Soldiers were also seen overcoming various obstacles. Firing practice was conducted in different conditions for the troops. Soldiers were also taught how to roll down hills with guns intact.





They were seen rolling to a stop and getting up in ready-to-shoot position. The training also involves encounter practice in civilian areas. Entering houses, neutralising terrorists and how to behave with civilians is also part of the training regimen. The training is reportedly mandatory for all soldiers in the valley. Watch the full video for more.







