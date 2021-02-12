



Ladakh: Amid the nine-month of border stand-off at LAC, the Indian Army on February 11 released a video of disengagement process of both Indian and Chinese side. The video starts with Indian and Chinese commanders shaking hands and saluting each others. It then follows with the first PLA (People’s Liberation Army) tank withdrawing from the frontline. The video progresses with another Chinese tank going back.





The official footage also shows an Indian tank retreating from the forward position. Finally the video ends with the withdrawal of a third PLA tank. China’s Defence Ministry on February 10 said both the sides have agreed to a “synchronised and organised disengagement” after the nine rounds of talks between the Indian and Chinese military commanders, with the last meeting being held on January 24.





ANI



