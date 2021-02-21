



India has successfully tested its indigenously developed anti-tank guided missiles Helina and Dhruvastra in the desert ranges of Rajasthan.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Rudra Gunship launched anti-tank guided missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.





The test was conducted as part of joint user trials for Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) missile system.





"Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range. The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets," a DRDO official said.





Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. Also, a mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter.





Helina is a third-generation lock-on before launch fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missile that can engage targets both in the direct-hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. Now the missile systems are ready for induction, he said.





Our Bureau



