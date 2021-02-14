



Between Fingers 8 And 4





Chinese troops will move back from the Finger area and dismantle military infrastructure it created along the Pangong Tso banks as part of the disengagement plan reached nine months after the border crisis broke out, defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament yesterday. Finger area was the most contentious zone, where China occupied areas between Fingers 8 and 4, created military infrastructure such as bunkers, troop shelters, machine gun and artillery positions.





What’s The Agreement





China will pull back its troops to beyond Finger 8, restoring the status quo that existed as of March last year; all infrastructure between Fingers 8 and 4 to be dismantled. India will pull back troops to its Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Till further notice, no patrolling by either side in the Finger Area.





Applying Pressure





India had occupied key locations in Chushul to apply pressure on China that was refusing to budge from the Finger Area. As per the agreement, tanks and armoured units that were within a stone’s throw in Chushul have been disengaged. Depending on the Chinese withdrawal at Finger, further disengagement of troops will take place. Key heights occupied by India will be the last to be vacated after it has been made sure that China has kept its promise in the Finger area.





What About Depsang, Gogra





PLA had built up troops near the Depsang plains, threatening the Indian DBO airfield. It also pushed forward troops to the Gogra area. These two issues to be taken up in detail after the disengagement process at Pangong Tso is over.





The Next Step





48 hours after disengagement is completed at Pangong, senior commanders will take up remaining issues like Gogra and Depsang. Both sides agree to have a process for verification of troop withdrawal. This would be done through UAVs and joint ground verification teams.







