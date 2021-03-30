



ADSTL will be allowed to demonstrate system to bring down rogue drones





Rogue drones don’t stand a chance now that the first initiative by a private player to demonstrate an anti-drone system to government organisations using drones has been accomplished. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) has been given the go-ahead to set up counter drones at airports to halt the flight of rogue drones in no-fly zones.





Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had issued an order stating that it has given conditional exemption to ADSTL for demonstration of counter drone system to government organisations using drones.





“Conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) for demonstration of counter drone system to government organisations using drones,” stated the order issued on March 18.





Following this, the company is said to have demonstrated the anti-drone systems.





The Ministry had asked ADSTL to engage Z-Axix Unmanned Machines Private Ltd to operate the drone models.





“M/S ZAxix Unmanned Machines Pvt Ltd engaged by the applicant shall only operate the drone models specified in the annexures submitted to this ministry,” it added.





Illegal use of drone to invite fines from Rs 25k-5 lakh





The Ministry along with its regulator and the Bureau of Civil Aviation System are looking at having anti-drone systems at airports across the country to counter rogue drones flying drones in no-fly zones and within the vicinity of airports.





This demonstration by ADSTL is in sync with this goal.





ADSTL has said that it is India’s first company to implement counter drones systems at airports.





The Civil Aviation Ministry’s latest notification on Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 has laid out norms for operating UAS or drones.





The new rules states that no unmanned aircraft shall be flown within a distance of 5 km from the perimeter of international airports at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and within a distance of 3 km from the perimeter of any civil, private or defence airports.





