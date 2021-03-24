



Director-General of Assam Rifles, Sukhdeep Sangwan informed that the two-day Annual Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference which started on Tuesday will seek solutions to the challenges faced in maintaining the internal peace & security of the North Eastern States, as also issues related to security along Indo Myanmar Border.





Assam Rifles said as part of a series of events commemorating Assam Rifles 186th Raising Day, the two-day Annual Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference began at HQ DGAR, Shillong on 23 March 2021.





The statement stated, “On the opening day, Anil Chauhan GOC-in-C, Eastern Command addressed all Commanders of the Force & complimented them for their professionalism, commitment & dedication to duty in extremely challenging conditions. The General Officer conveyed his best wishes to all ranks of the Force on 186th Raising Day, and exhorted them to continue with their untiring efforts in upholding the highest traditions of their service to the Nation in the years to come”.





The statement further said, “Sangwan informed that the conference will seek solutions to the challenges faced in maintaining the internal peace & security of the North Eastern States, as also issues related to security along Indo Myanmar Border. The conference shall also delve into issues like Force Modernization, Smart Solutions & Leveraging Technology for Operational, Administrative & Man Management aspects”.







