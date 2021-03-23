GREAT LEADER: Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman





The award, instituted in 1995, has been awarded posthumously for the first time accordingly to the ministry of culture





India on Monday conferred the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The award, instituted in 1995, has been awarded posthumously for the first time accordingly to the ministry of culture. It carries a cash prize of one crore along with a citation and plaque.





The jury for the award is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unanimously decided to give the award to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his outstanding contribution during social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and Gandhian methods.





The award recognises Bangabandhu's immense and unparalleled contribution towards inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh and promoting peace.





Mosi had called a Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ''a champion of human rights and freedom'' and ''hero for all Indians'' as well.





The announcement comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 as a guest of honour for ''three epochal events''-Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of the diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.







