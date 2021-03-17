BEML's BL636 Wheel Dozer





Defence public sector unit BEML has received export orders from Cameroon and Bangladesh under the Government of India-Lines of credit.





The order for Cameroon has been received from the Ministry of Economy, Planning & Regional Development (MOEPRD), Cameroon for supply of 71 units of construction equipment consisting of bulldozers, excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders and compactors for their Cassava Farm Project. The order for Bangladesh has been received from its Ministry of Roads & Highways Department for supply of construction equipment consisting of wheel dozers for its construction, repair and maintenance of road and infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, a BEML press release said.





Valued at about $ 23 million, these equipment will have more than 90% indigenous content and will be manufactured at BEML’s KGF and Mysore plants in Karnataka, the release added.







