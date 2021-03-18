



We are looking to export Akash missile systems in many countries, said Siddharth Mishra, CMD of Bharat Dynamics, on Wednesday. Mishra also said that the company is working on the 'Akash' systems over the last six months.





Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “In next two-years, I am expecting around Rs 15,000 crore of order because of our projects that are 'Akash' third and fourth regiment. We are working on this for the last 6 months and which is in the final stages. Also, we are sincerely working on export orders.”





He also said that the company is working with 2-3 companies for foreign direct investment (FDI).





“We are working with 2-3 companies for FDI in different sectors. In fact, we have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 2 companies during Aero India,” he said.





Talking further about the order book, Mishra said, “As of today we have got order book of around Rs 8,000 crore and recently we have got an order of around Rs 300 crore for the medium-range surface to air missile and in last quarter itself we got Rs 470 crore order. This year out of Rs 8,000 crore we have bagged around Rs 1,500 crore order and by March 31st we are expecting more than Rs 1,500 crore, which is in very advance stage.”







