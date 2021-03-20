



State-owned engineering firm BHEL said it has achieved a milestone of supplying 100 space-grade battery to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its Chandrayaan 3 mission.





"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved the unique milestone of supplying its 100th battery to ISRO for its very important and critical mission, Chandrayaan 3," a company statement said.





Over the last 16 years, BHEL has been supplying batteries to ISRO for its critical mission applications like INSAT, GSAT, IRNSS series and RISAT series.





These are manufactured at the Electronic Systems Division (ESD) of BHEL in Bengaluru, with the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety.





These batteries use various types of chemistry, including Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Hydrogen and Lithium-Ion.





As part of this series, the 100th battery was handed over to ISRO by AK Jain, Executive Director, BHEL-EDN. The vehicle carrying this battery was flagged-off by M Sankaran, Deputy Director/CPA of ISRO, Bangalore at ESD, in the presence of senior officials of ISRO and BHEL.





The BHEL's ESD also fabricates and supplies space-grade solar panels for satellites of ISRO for the last two decades and more than 650 sq meters of BHEL-made panels are used in various satellites.





Further, BHEL has completed testing of nearly 75,000 multi-junction solar cells at its premises, prior to use in the fabrication of panels. The company takes immense pride in its association with all of ISRO's launch vehicles. and BHEL.





