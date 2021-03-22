



New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.





According to the news agency PTI, the BSF personnel along the international border in Anupgarh challenged the intruder, when he was trying to cross fencing on Saturday evening, following which he tried to escape.





After the intruder didn't stop despite a warning, the troops shot him dead, the BSF said. His body was handed to the Bikaner's Anupgarh police station Bikaner for further action.





Meanwhile, a Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Saturday night shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side.





"During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops, the BSF Spokesperson said.





Earlier on March 16, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Ramgarh sub-sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district.





“After the intruder repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub-sector,” am official had said on condition of anonymity.





In another development, a dummy aeroplane shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bhalwal area. A similar balloon was recovered by the J-K's Police on March 10, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.







