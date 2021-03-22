



Beijing: Pan Rui, the son of Chinese tycoon Pan Shiyi, is currently wanted for allegedly insulting soldiers who died during clashes with their Indian counterpart last year.





The Beijing Haidian District police said in a notice that a man identified as Pan, 30, “insulted heroes and martyrs” in a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on June 23 last year and created a bad influence on society, reports Apple Daily.





The police investigated the incident and found it to be true. Pan was a wanted man since the police discovered that he had left China on Feb. 2 last year and did not return, the newspaper reported.





India and China were locked-into border standoff for over nine months at several locations in the eastern Ladakh. The standoff had even led to violent brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, where 20 Indian troops were killed in the action with Chinese soldiers.





Two day ahead of the 10th round of military talks, China had announced that four of their soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash after remaining silent on the casualty on their side for long.





It took around eight months to declare the names of killed soldiers for China.





The development came days after a Russian wire agency reported that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in clashes with Indian troops.







