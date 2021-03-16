



Goa: The Third in the class of 05 Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), built on Goa Shipyard Limited’s ‘in-house’ design was delivered to the Indian Coast Guard on 15th March 2021.





This largest and most advanced 105 meters long, new generation OPV was handed over to Coast Guard in the distinguished presence of Cmde B B Nagpal, CMD, GSL, DIG Manish Bahl, Director (Mat) Indian Coast Guard, DIG H P Singh, CGRPS (Goa), DIG Sanjay Negi, Commanding Officer (designate) in a simple ceremony held at GSL on 15th March 2021. Shri T N Sudhakar, Director (Finance), Capt Jagmohan, Director (CPP&BD), Shri. B.K. Upadhyay, Director (Operations) and other senior officials of Indian Coast Guard and GSL were also present on the occasion.





Cmde B B Nagpal, CMD, GSL on the occasion said “In keeping with its tradition of before time delivery, GSL has delivered this 3rd Coast Guard OPV ahead of contractual schedule, despite the multifarious challenges posed by COVID-19 Pandemic. This milestone achievement has reinforced the trust of our esteemed customers in the shipbuilding capability and commitment of GSL”. The chairman also appreciated the efforts put in by officers and employees of GSL and Coast Guard associated with the project.





The ship, with enhanced indigenized content of critical machinery, has improved performance parameters. Entirely designed in-house by the professionals of GSL, this OPV will form a formidable part of the Coast Guard Fleet and will be used for protection of Exclusive Economic Zone of territorial water of the Nation. These vessels are fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerized controls systems, making them the most advanced Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard.







