



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Nashik Division has completed production from raw material of 140 Su-30MKI aircraft, HAL announced in a tweet today.





The project completion bring to an end the manufacture of Su-30MKI aircraft for the Indian Air Force from raw material stage constituting phase 4 of the program to manufacture the aircraft under licence from Sukhoi aircraft company in Russia.





In earlier phases, the manufacture was progressively indigenised. The fourth phase constituting the maximum local production with raw material sourced from Sukhoi company.





Along with the aircraft, HAL also manufactures the AL31FP engine, from raw materials supplied by Sukhoi at its Engine Division in Koraput.





The event also marks the completion of the manufacture of 272 Su-30MKI aircraft, the largest licence-manufacturing program of the Su-30 series of fighter aircraft.





India has announced the purchase of a further 12 Su-30MKI aircraft for which negotiations are currently on between the Indian and Russian sides.







