



Anantnag: Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a circular directing officials to hoist the Indian national flag atop all government buildings in the district. The circular, dated March 26, asked all district, sectoral, tehsil and block level officers to ensure the tricolour is hoisted atop all government buildings and offices within 15 days. It cited the Flag Code of India, 2002, for hoisting the tricolour. Jammu and Kashmir State Flag Removed From Civil Secretariat Building, Only Tricolour Seen.





"In pursuance of the part Ill of the Code (Flag Code of India, 2020), it is impressed upon all District/ Sectoral Heads / Tehsil/ Block level officers to ensure that National Flag is flown on all Government offices/buildings across the district within 15 days positively (sic)," the order issued by Singla reads. The Deputy Commissioner said the Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.





"It is the symbol of our National pride. There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to the National Flag," the circular reads. It adds: "The Government of India, to bring awareness amongst the people and also in the organization’s and agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag, has defined a Flag Code of India, 2002."





Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all deputy commissioners and divisional heads of departments to implement Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's directions to hoist national flag on all government buildings within the next fifteen days.







