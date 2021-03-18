



India’s choice of arms trade partners has changed significantly over time as the country strives to reduce dependence on old partners such as Russia. India spends around 2.3 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defence and accounts for 15 per cent of the global arms import. The Indian government had planned to spend USD 64.4 billion to equip and modernise the second largest armed forces in the world in the current financial year.





France, Russia, United States, South Korea and Israel were the largest suppliers of arms to India in 2020, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. However, new players such as South Korea, Brazil and South Africa have also emerged as important arms exporters for India in recent years. The below chart shows the change in India’s arms trade partners over the last 50 years.





SIPRI compares data on the volume of international transfers of major conventional weapons using a common unit known as trend-indicator value (TIV). The TIV is based on the known unit production costs of a core set of weapons and is intended to represent the transfer of military resources rather than the financial value of the transfer.







