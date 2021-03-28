



PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold delegation-level talks; India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs. PM Modi & PM Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation





NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh on Saturday signed five MoUs covering a number of areas of bilateral cooperation to further enhance ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Dhaka.





Earlier today, PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks and discussed the progress achieved in areas like connectivity, energy and trade.





External affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy.





"PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more," Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Relationship going from strength to strength!



Bangladesh Prime Minister also presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to PM Modi.





The Prime Minister, on the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, addressed the Matua community members after offering prayers at their temple in Gopalganj's Orakandi - the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.





"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.





He also paid tribute at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.





Modi's visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.







