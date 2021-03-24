



During the meeting with Doval and Atmar discussed the peace plan of his government and said the plan would pave the way for a lasting peace, according to well-informed sources.





India has suggested that unity among various Afghan ethnicities and consensus at regional and international levels were essential factors for achieving sustainable peace in the landlocked country ravaged by decades of strife and conflicts.





This was suggested by NSA Ajit Doval when the visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar met him here on Tuesday. On Monday Atmar had met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and latter also suggested that national consensus and unity within Afghanistan would further strengthen and contribute to the regional and international consensus.





Regarding the existence of terrorist groups and networks in the region, Atmar informed the NSA that the severance of ties between the Taliban and terrorist outfits was one of the group's commitments and a basic condition for the success of peace talks that can allow the return of the Taliban to political and civil life.





During his meeting with Jaishankar, the two sides also discussed regional connectivity projects, including the development of railways from Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan, the expansion of the Chabahar port, and enhancing trade between the two countries.





They agreed to form specialized working groups in various fields to strengthen economic and development cooperation and to follow up on the planned projects at technical levels.







