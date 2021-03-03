



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Maritime India Summit 2021 in Delhi today





“The Summit brings together many stakeholders relating to this sector. I am sure we will achieve great success in boosting the maritime economy. India is a natural leader in this sector,” said PM Modi during Maritime India Summit 2021.





He also launched Sagar Manthan - Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre.





“Through this Summit, I want to invite the world to come to India and be a part of our growth trajectory. India is very sincere about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as leading blue economy of the world,” he added.





“Our government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost effective and environment friendly way for transporting freight. We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030,” the prime minister said.





He added that India has as many as 189 lighthouses across India’s vast coastline.





“We have drawn up a program for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses,” he said.







