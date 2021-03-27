



New Delhi: Amid a fragile peace at the Line of Control continuing, Brigade-level commanders from India and Pakistan met Friday to discuss implementation mechanisms in accordance with the ceasefire understanding reached a month ago.





The Brigade Commander Level Flag Meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point earlier in the day.





In an official statement, the Army said that this was to “discuss implementation mechanisms as per the understanding”.





The meeting comes a day after Army chief General M.M. Naravane welcomed the guns falling silent at the LoC but flagged the continued presence of terror infrastructure, including terrorist launchpads on the Pakistani side.





He asserted that it cannot be business as usual unless the neighbouring country stops supporting terrorism.





Army sources said that the meeting between the Brigadiers was to resolve issues at local level, which basically pertained to civilians living close to the LoC.





The sources backed Gen. Naravane’s statement on terror infrastructure being present on the Pakistani side of the LoC but underlined that no infiltration attempt has been made in the last one month.





India and Pakistan had last month agreed to strictly observe a ceasefire agreement along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight of 24 February.





Terror Infrastructure Remains





Giving details of the terror infrastructure across the LoC, sources in the defence and security establishment said that there are a total of 27 launchpads for terrorists.





Besides this, there are at least 17 terror training camps that continue to operate in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





On the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side, Gen. Narvane had said India has intelligence inputs about them.





“The terror infrastructure and launchpads remain in place. We have detailed intelligence of each of those camps, locations and likely strength of terrorists awaiting and who have undergone training and are present there, perhaps waiting for an opportunity to cross over,” he said.







