



New Delhi: The Indian Army is firmly pushing for mountaineering expeditions and research studies to consolidate the country's legitimate territorial claims in the areas along the northern borders to counter China's salami slicing claims.





The army would be launching a major skiing expedition fro Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.





Officials said that the move becomes necessary to counter China's expansionist policy. It is also necessary for us to mark our presence in unheld areas through mountaineering and other expeditions there, the official also said.





The skiing expedition called ARMEX-21 will traverse the distance from the Karakoram Pass to Lipulekh Pass in around 8- days through areas close to the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Garwhwal and Kumaon sectors.





More such expeditions will be planned in coordination with the Indian Mountaineering Federation and other institutes to peaks along the LAC and International Border.





There have been positive developments both along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC) in the past few weeks.





There was disengagement at the north and south banks of the Pangong lake. In a joint statement India and Pakistan said that the ceasefire was being maintained at the Line of Control since the midnight of February 24.





These are positive development and will go a long way in maintaining peace at both the borders with China and Pakistan. A lot of credit for both developments go to India's national security planners led by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.





Prior to the disengagement process, India had moved to occupy the heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. This proved to be a game changer and the meeting at where it was decided was led by NSA Doval. The NSA at the meeting at which it was decided to occupy the heights was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane.





The coordination of the security forces ensured that there was no Chinese aggression. The security forces were further bolstered by the deployment of fighter assets including the Rafale fighters.





General Naravane while crediting the nations approach for the disengagement had said that the advise given by the NSA came extremely handy. His insight into strategic affairs definitely helped us in chalking our response, the Army Chief also said.





The joint statement by India and Pakistan is one of the many steps that both countries may take to normalise relations. Pakistan did not rake up the Kashmir issue at the SAARC meeting last week.





General Bajwa had made a peace proposal. New Delhi too reciprocated and allowed Imran Khan's special aircraft to use Indian airspace en route to Sri Lanka. Imran Khan at Sri Lanka said that India and Pakistan can resolve issues.







