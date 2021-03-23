



The bilateral contract between Iran and India was signed on May 23, 2016 with a total value of USD 85 million ‎for equipping, mechanising and starting operations at the port under the first phase





India has supplied the second shipment of equipment to Chabahar port in Iran, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. In January, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port, having a total contract value of over USD 25 million.





Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.





"Continuing with our commitment to develop Chabahar Port, second shipment of equipment reaches Shahid Behesti Terminal," Ports Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.





Last month, Ports, Waterways and Shipping (MoPWS) Additional Secretary Sanjay Bandopadhyaya had said two more cranes are standing for loading near the port near Venice, which will reach by March-end to the Chabahar port.





He had said two more cranes will be supplied to the port by June-end.





Bandopadhyaya said after mobile harbour cranes are delivered, there are plans to procure rail-mounted cranes for which bidding is going on.





Till January 31, 2021, about 123 vessels had berthed at the terminal and approximately 13,752 TEUs and 18 lakh tonnes of bulk/ general cargo had been handled there.





In this regard, a special purpose vehicle -- India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL), Mumbai -- was incorporated under the shipping ministry.





Development of the Chabahar port will help in expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran as well as give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries.





The location of the Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, specially Eastern CIS nations, and boost trade.







