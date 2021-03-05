President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during the inauguration of Chabahar port in Iran





NEW DELHI: India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on Thursday on the sidelines of the Maritime India Summit 2021 being held here, the Ministry of External Affairs said Wednesday.





The virtual event will see the participation of ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and the Uzbekistan.





India will commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 04, 2021 on the margins of the Maritime India Summit-2021 which is being held from March 2-4, 2021, the MEA said in a statement.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the ministerial level opening session, while Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers, will deliver the keynote address, it said.





The ministerial-level opening session will be followed by two webinar sessions -- 'Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities' and 'Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity'.





The location of the Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, and boost trade.







