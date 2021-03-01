



New Delhi: The Indian armed forces attended an international defence exhibition and a naval exhibition in Abu Dhabi, aimed to enhance military cooperation with the friendly countries.





The Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 21) and the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 21) were held from February 20 to 25. NAVDEX 21 and IDEX 21 are the leading international naval and defence exhibitions of the region.





An Indian armed forces tri-services delegation led by Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Director General Naval Operations, attended the IDEX and the NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi. In addition to the delegation, two Indian Navy ships, Mysore (Destroyer) and Pralaya (Missile Corvette), made a port call to Abu Dhabi to participate in NAVDEX.





IDEX is the largest defence exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is conducted biennially. It is aimed at demonstrating the latest defence technologies from across the world.





On the sidelines of IDEX and NAVDEX, a conference themed ‘Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and Protection in the era of 4IR’ was conducted on February 20-21. Inaugurated by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs in the UAE, the conference brought together over 24 experts and specialists in the defence sector, with over 2,400 delegates from 80 nations joining it in person as well as virtually.





Vice Admiral Tripathi was one of the speakers during the session on ‘A holistic view on cyber security resiliency during the era of digital transformation’.







