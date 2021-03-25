



Approximately 5,000 missiles worth $163 million are to be supplied to the Army within three years





The Indian Ministry of Defence has announced the signing of a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 Milan-2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army for $163 million. The ministry said that the latest order is a "repeat order" of a contract that was signed with BDL in March 2016. The supply of the ATGMs is scheduled to be completed in three years.





The Army Technology website said that the Milan is a portable medium-range weapon produced by BDL under license from French firm MBDA Missile Systems in India, with a tandem warhead and a 1,850m range. Both the Milan-2T and Milan-3 missiles are armed with a tandem warhead for use against reactive armour, and can be fired from ground and vehicle-based launchers, the report said.







