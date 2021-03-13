



In a big boost to the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, the Indian Army is set to procure 'Made in India' Mobile Integrated Network Terminal (MINT) systems to enhance its operational communication capability under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.





"The Indian Army is in the process of procuring Mobile Integrated Network Terminal (MINT) systems under Make II Category of DAP 2020," said the Ministry of Defence.





In a statement on Friday (12 March), the ministry said that the system is envisaged as a lightweight, portable, state of art integrated communication solution with satellite backhaul and wireless access system to support voice, video and data.





The projects under industry-funded 'Make-II' category involve prototype development of equipment, system, platform or their upgrades or their sub-systems/ sub-assembly/assemblies/ components, with a focus on import substitution and innovative solutions, for which no government funding is provided for prototype development purposes.





"Post evaluation of response submitted by the Indian Industry, a total of 11 (eleven) firms have been issued with the Project Sanction Order on 12 March 2021 for development of prototype," the ministry said.





The Contract will subsequently be placed with one of the firms on successful development of prototype as per provisions of Buy (Indian-IDDM) of DAP 2020.





The ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category refers to the acquisition of products from an Indian vendor that have been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with a minimum of 50 per cent Indigenous Content (IC) on cost basis of the base contract price i.e. total contract price less taxes and duties.





The ministry further said that the development of MINT systems will enhance the operational communication capability of the field army in consonance to the self-reliance vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” for Defence production.







