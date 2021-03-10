



"Delivery of barges is scheduled to commence from May 22. The ACTCM barges will be inducted in Indian Navy to undertake the mission needs for embarking or disembarking ammunition, torpedo, missile, etc." it mentioned.





The Indian Navy has signed a contract with Suryadipta Projects to construct 11 ammunition-cum-torpedo-cum-missile (ACTCM) barges, said an official statement on Tuesday.





The contract with Suryadipta Projects Private Limited, a Thane-based MSME, was concluded on March 5, the Indian Navy's statement noted.





The project adds another milestone to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative of the government of India, it said.







