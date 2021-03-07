



Sri Lanka Navy partnered with the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force to take part in an air observer training exercise on a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy, conducted in the southern coast from 02nd to 05th March 2021.





Taking the wings from the Air Force base, Katunayake, a total of 04 training sorties were carried out covering the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the southern coast of the island, during the training deployment. The exercise was participated by 07 air observers from Sri Lanka Navy and 04 air observers from Sri Lanka Air Force.





In the backdrop where Sri Lanka Navy continues to assist distressed fishing and naval communities in Sri Lanka’s search and rescue region (SAR), training exercises of this nature would pave the way to successfully respond to distress calls, in collaboration with Sri Lanka Air Force.





Further, such exercises will enhance the mutual cooperation between India and Sri Lanka as key stakeholders for the security of the Indian Ocean Region.







