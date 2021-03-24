



As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh 2021 celebrations at Kolkata, the Indian Navy conducted a maiden Operational Demonstration on the Hooghly River on March 20. This unique event displayed the maritime prowess of assets and personnel who sail the high seas as well as operate along the coast. Two Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC), four Navy Patrol Boats, one each Sea King and Chetak helicopter, a Marine Commando (MARCOS) team and a Coast Guard Air Cushion Vessel (CG ACV) demonstrated in the ‘Op Demo’.









Formation Flying





A high speed ‘Steampast’ by four armed Navy Patrol Boats opened the Op Demo on the Hooghly, followed by the CG ACV, which operating from Haldia, glided over the surface of the Hooghly river displaying its unique manoeuvres. It was followed by WJFACs sailing down the river, executing precise navigational manoeuvres and anchoring mid-river. Formation flying by a Sea King and Chetak helicopter took the demo to the skies, after which the Chetak demonstrated ‘Search and Rescue’ of a simulated rescue of a drowning person from the river.









Marine Commandos





Both helicopters thereafter displayed their aerial prowess by performing ‘helibatics’ for the audience. The MARCOS displayed their skill in undertaking fast airborne insertion into occupied territory by slithering down from a Sea King onto a Gemini Assault Watercraft followed by a simulated clandestine beach assault. This was followed by a swift ‘extraction’ by the Sea King utilising a method known as STIE (Small Team Insertion and Extraction), wherein the Commandos latched onto a special rope underslung from the helicopter and were flown out hanging onto it.









Patriotic Fervour





The final aerial act witnessed the Chetak displaying vertical replenishment and transferring a Memento from the river to the seating area which was presented by Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command to the Chief Guest. After a final high-speed salute by the Naval Patrol Boats, the gathering was treated to some patriotic fervour by the Navy Band.



