Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released a list of wanted terrorists and terrorist associates who are active in and around Srinagar. The police also announced cash rewards for anyone providing information about the whereabouts of these wanted criminals.





While releasing the list, the J&K Police said, "They are responsible for several crimes in & around Srinagar against civilians & forces. Massive manhunt to be launched to hunt them down."





In the list, the police have mentioned the names, addresses and photographs of the nine terrorists.





The militants named in the list are: Waseem Qadir, Adil Mushtaq, Irfan Sofi, Saqib Manzoor, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Ubaid Shafi, Mohammad Abbas Shaikh, Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Abrar Nadeem.





The police have also shared several phone numbers on which information about these militants can be given. The informers have been promised suitable rewards.





Six of these militants have joined the ranks in 2020 while the three others have been active for several years now.





Around 200 Terrorists Active In J&K; Another 250 In Launch Pads Across LoC: DGP





Around 200 terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir while intelligence inputs suggest that another 250 are waiting in launch pads across the border, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.





In a clear reference to Pakistan, Singh said security forces are alive to the threat and on alert to scuttle the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country to disturb peace in the union territory.





Talking to reporters before inaugurating the inter-zone sports meet at the police headquarters here, Singh said there are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.





"I am hopeful that the number will drop further this year like the previous year when the figure dropped to a large extent," he said.





On the number of terrorists present in launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), the police chief said as per intelligence inputs, the number is between 200 to 250 which is almost the same as previous years.





"We are keeping an eye on them as well," he said.







