The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday it has successfully demonstrated free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300 metres, for the first time in the country.





A number of key technologies were developed indigenously to accomplish this major feat, which included the use of indigenously developed 'NAVIC' receiver for time synchronisation between the transmitter and receiver modules, and gimbal mechanism systems instead of bulky large-aperture telescopes for optical alignment, it said.





"The demonstration has included live videoconferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals.





This is a major milestone achievement for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies", the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.





The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology underpins Quantum Communication technology that ensures unconditional data security by virtue of the principles of quantum mechanics, which is not possible with the conventional encryption systems, ISRO explained.





The conventional cryptosystems used for data-encryption rely on the complexity of mathematical algorithms, whereas the security offered by quantum communication is based on the laws of Physics.







