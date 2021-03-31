



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday shared a video of their Jawans celebrating Holi at an elevation of 17,000 feet in the union territory of Ladakh. In the video, ITBP Jawans can be seen dancing to the tunes of a popular pop song Gajban Pani le Chali. The 39-second-long video shows ITBP soldiers dancing and enjoying themselves with one another in front of a snow-filled mountain, which makes it even better to watch.





ITBP posted the short clip on its official Twitter handle last evening and since then it has garnered more than 11,000 views. Netizens have fallen in love with the video as they showered the comment section with messages of appreciation and respect. “Happy holi mere desh ke Rakshako, Dhanyawad hum sbki Holi ko acha aur safe bnaane k liye,” one user wrote, which roughly translates to ‘Happy Holi, protectors of my country, thank you for making our festival better and safer’. ITBP, which was established in 1962, is crucial in maintaining security at the India-China border near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021 pic.twitter.com/JvRnvsI6PY — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 29, 2021

'It Feels Great Whenever Soldiers Enjoy'



Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of two Indian Army Jawans dancing in front of their colleagues at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. In the video, two Indian Army Gorkha regiment Jawans can be seen dancing to a catchy folk song against the stunning Pangong lake backdrop. The video shows other soldiers enjoying the performance by the two while sitting comfortably on chairs. “It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy!” Rijiju captioned his post.





Social media users reacted to the heart warming moment and cheered the Jawans. One of the users wrote, "Nice to see them Happy. Bring a Huge smile to the face of People. Proud of them. Salute."







