



NEW DELHI: Foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar took stock of the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan in a meeting on Monday and agreed to further boost cooperation in security, connectivity and trade.





Atmar arrived here on Monday afternoon on a three-day visit against the backdrop of renewed efforts to speed up the Afghan peace process. The two sides also discussed the latest proposal by the US for the UN to convene a meeting on Afghanistan with neighbouring countries, including India, apart from Russia, China and the US.





MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-term commitment towards making Afghanistan a united, peaceful and prosperous constitutional democracy respecting the will of its people. “Taking India-Afghanistan strategic partnership forward. S Jaishankar warmly welcomed Haneef Atmar. Issues of bilateral and regional interest including development cooperation, trade and investment, regional connectivity, security cooperation and peace process were discussed,” Bagchi tweeted.





The Afghan foreign minister said he was looking forward to holding talks with Jaishankar and senior Indian officials.







