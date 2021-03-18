Kalyani JV Among Top Bidders For DRDO Missiles





Rafael is willing to offer the interceptor made of new technology as a part of the Derby missile as a part of India’s low-level quick reaction missile system (LLQRM) project





Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between India’s Kalyani group and Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, has emerged among a handful of bidders to integrate the missile sub-parts program invited by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Disclosing this on Tuesday, Rajinder Bhatia, president and chief executive of BFL Defence of Kalyani group, told media that it was part of the Development cum Production Partner (DCCP) initiative of DRDO inviting the domestic partners for various missile programs.





“We are actively bidding for it and we have already won some sub-sections,” said Bhatia, adding that they were waiting for the contract to be placed with them. “We are among the handful 2-3 Indian companies who are going all-out for this,” he said, adding that the initiative enables the Indian private sector defence player to develop and become a production partner to DRDO for missiles.





Bhatia was interacting with media on the sidelines of a program to roll-out its first batch of the medium-range surface to air missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and Air Force. KRAS has committed to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM ‘missile kits’ for the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years. These missile sections will then be forwarded to India’s state-run defence giant Bharat Dynamics for further and future integration.





Brigadier General (Res.) Pinhas (Pini) Yungman, Head of Air and Missile Defence Systems division of Rafael, said the Israeli defence giant is currently in the final stages of developing air-to-air and ground-to-air extended range missiles with interceptors using the latest electronics and technology to offer to the Indian defence forces.





Pinhas said once the purchase order was received from the Indian Air Force for the long-range interceptor-cum-missile, it will be decided among Rafael, Kalyani and the joint venture KRAS on the workshare and what parts will be produced in India. “The capabilities and technologies exist with Rafael and we can transfer the technology and capabilities to produce it here (in India).”





Further, Pinhas said Rafael was willing to share more technologies, capabilities and contracts with KRAS to produce various ranges of missiles and also use KRAS’ production facility at Hyderabad to meet the defence needs of customers around the world.





Rajinder Bhatia said the Kalyani group has set up a separate incubation Centre at Hyderabad for research and development and design and engineering capabilities in defence equipment for Rafael, which could be merged into KRAS going forward.







