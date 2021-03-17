



The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defence system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms





Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between India’s Kalyani Group, and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel rolls out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) kits for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM ‘missile kits’ for the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years. These missile sections will then be ‘forwarded’ to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further and future integration.





Kalyani Group has fused Rafael’s state-of-the-art technology with the engineering excellence of the company .





Baba Kalyani, Chairman/Managing Director, Kalyani Group, said, “This is beginning of a new era, filled with self-confidence, a marked step-change in technological expertise and a collective demonstration of capability to be the global manufacturing hub for defence products. We are confident to complete the order far ahead of the stipulated time, and support the armed forces with the best in class missile kits. Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces."





Speaking on the occasion, Brig. Gen. Pinhas Yungman, Head of Air and Missile Defence Systems division of Rafael Advanced Defence System said, “We have been a reliable partner to the Indian armed forces for almost three decades, and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to ‘Make in India’ cause. We are confident KRAS will not only build products for the Indian armed forces but will, at the same time, trigger and help achieve Indian government’s vision of exports from India."





KRAS is India’s private sector MSME with advanced manufacturing capabilities and facilities dedicated to especially address the assembly, integration and testing (AIT) of the state-of the-art weapon systems being inducted by the defence forces.





Parallel with manufacturing, KRAS is maturing to address Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) too, that of a major in-service Air Defence Missile System for the Indian Air Force.







