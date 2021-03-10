



In a major attack on Pakistan Navy at Jiwani in Gwadar as many as 2 officials have been reported killed and 3 injured





In a major attack on Pakistan Navy at Jiwani in Gwadar as many as 2 officials have been reported killed and 3 injured, according to DawnNews. The publication reported that four gunmen on 2 bikes attacked the Navy officers vehicle in Jiwani, Gwadar on Monday. The officers were on a routine run when they were ambushed. DawnNews however, said that according to the Navy only three personnel were injured in the encounter and they were all transported to Karachi hospital. No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.





The attackers opened indiscriminate fire on officers after which one officer was martyred and five others were wounded, an official was quoted as saying by Dawn News. Wounded were taken to Karachi for medical treatment. Among them one succumbed to his injuries, taking death toll to two, the official was quoted as saying further.





Search operations are being conducted at the moment. Dawn News said that Baluchistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri has condemned the ambush by the gunmen and ordered a probe. The security has also been tightened. Directing the police to submit the report on the incident, Baluchistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri in a statement said, “We will not bow down before the terrorists.”





No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet. Security forces in the district ar often under target from Baloch nationalists and Islamist militants, says PTI report.





The attack had come days after Islamic State claimed responsibility of killing two Chinese nationals in Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province last month. The attack was a blow to Pakistan’s efforts to protect Chinese workers, Reuters said. Condemning the incident, China had said it was working to verify the information.





Armed men in police attire had kidnapped the two language teachers in Quetta on May 24. The kidnapping was a rare instance involving Chinese citizens in the country where Beijing has pledged $57 billion for its “Belt and Road” plan. “Islamic State fighters killed two Chinese people they had been holding in Baluchistan province, southwest Pakistan,” The terrorist group’s news agency Amaq had said, as per Reuters.





The Gwadar port and Baluchistan are an integral part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. As per the agency, both countries had earlier agreed to tighten security for the people, including Chinese nationals, who are working on different projects under the $50 billion project in the country.







