Superstar Mohanlal and Arjun Sarja seen in the poster of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham





Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) director Priyadarshan is a proud father as his son Siddharth Priyadarshan bagged a National Award for Best Special Effects in Mohanlal-starrer.





The team of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is in a celebratory mode as the Mohanlal-starrer won Best Feature Film award, Best Special Effects award and Best Costume award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which took place in Delhi on Monday.





The actor dedicated the National Award “to the glory of the Indian Navy.” The Malayalam superstar celebrated the win with his team and shared the pictures on his Instagram account.





Expressing his emotions, the 60-year-old said, “Hearty congratulations to all the National Award winners. Happy and elated to hear the fantastic news…. Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar – Lion of the Arabian Sea) has bagged the National Award for best feature film.





My Congratulations to Team Marakkar and the Captain of the ship priyadarshan for this honour. My sincere thanks also to all who supported us on this labour of love. I join Aashirvad Cinemas in celebrating this award and dedicate it to the glory of the Indian Navy.”





For the filmmaker Priyadarshan, the win was also a moment of pride as a father as his son Siddharth Priyadarshan won an award for Best Special Effects. Overwhelmed with the win, Priyadarshan dedicated the awards to all fathers who aspire to see their children achieving success.





“It is an affectionately proud moment for any father to see his children getting recognised for excellence in their chosen field of activity. Dedicating this overwhelming moment to all such fathers out there in the world aspiring to see their children being successful and happy. Thanks @Mohanlal, @antonypbvr, Team Marakkar and to all those who supported me,” the director tweeted.





Suniel Shetty, who played a pivotal role in the film, said that he is “super proud to be a part of this National award winning film.” Celebrating his very first “National Award-winning film,” Suniel thanked Priyadarshan, Mohanlal and the entire team of Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham.





“Big big congratulations to my baby, Chandu, Sidharth Priyadarshan for winning the award for the Best VFX. Once again congratulations Team @MarakkarMovie,” he concluded.





Marakkar Lion of The Arabian Sea stars Mohanlal as a decorated commander in Zamorin’s naval force. The film also stars Pranav Mohanlal, who plays the younger version of the superstar. The film, made at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, also stars Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others.







