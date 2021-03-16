



Every country is working hard to discover the uncharted territories of space. They are going on space missions whether it’s an unmanned or manned mission. The USA, China and Russia are the oldest players in space missions but they are getting outnumbered by India.





India has joined the league of Developed countries by taking the driver’s seat and grabbing opportunities and making choices to be the best among the rest. With successful missions to mars like Mangalyaan and lunar mission like Chandrayaan on the way, India is the one making way for the other countries to follow.





The Indian Space Research Organisation has carried out 111 spacecraft missions, 79 launch missions and planned several missions including the Aditya, Gaganyaan and MOM 2.





So, we have piled up the space missions India has launched or planning to launch in 2021:





1. PSLV-C51 (2021)





India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 successfully launched Amazonia-1 along with 18 co-passenger satellites today (February 28, 2021) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.





2. Mangalyaan-2 (2021-2022)





Mangalyaan-2 - Mars, Moon, Venus and Sun: What's next for ISRO | The Economic Times





Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (MOM 2) also called Mangalyaan-2 is India’s second interplanetary mission planned for launch to Mars by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the 2021–2022 time frame.





3. Vikram-1 (2021)





India’s first-ever privately designed and developed rocket is a step closer to becoming a reality in 2021





India’s first-ever privately designed and developed rocket, Vikram-1, is a step closer to becoming a reality. Skyroot Aerospace has successfully test-fired its first solid rocket propulsion stage demonstrator called Kalam-5. This was a successful test firing that gave them a boost for the successful launch of a bigger model. So they have planned for a maiden launch of Vikram 1 by December 2021.





4. SSLV D1 – Mini Rocket (2021)





ISRO Gears Up to Launch New-Generation Mini Rocket SSLV on Maiden Flight





ISRO is getting ready to launch a new-generation compact rocket on its maiden orbital test flight – SSLV – To cater to the emerging global small satellite launch service market. The maiden flight is expected in April 2021.





5. Gaganyaan (2021)





The first uncrewed mission for Gaganyaan will take place in December 2021. As per the ISRO mandate, two uncrewed missions need to be carried out successfully before the crewed mission launches for orbit.





So, these are the space missions of India for 2021. Moon and Mars are not far away from India any more.







