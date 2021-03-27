



Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the missile has a strike range of 900 kilometres.





Following the successful test flight of the Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, ISPR said that it was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, the ISPR said in a statement.





ISPR is the media wing of the Pakistani Army.





The flight test of the nuclear-capable missile was witnessed by Strategic Plans Division Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali and scientists and engineers.





Strategic Plans Division Director General appreciated the "technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful", the ISPR said.





The latest missile test comes after Pakistan in February conducted the launch of ‘Babar missile’ a surface-to-surface cruise missile, with strike targets up to 450 kilometres. As per the Pakistan Army, the missile "is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision”. Notably, the missile was launched from a state-of-the-art multi-tube launch vehicle.





The Pakistani Army had also successfully conducted the ‘training launch’ of nuclear-capable ballistic mis­sile Ghaznavi. Earlier in January 2021, Pakistan conducted a successful test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III.





In the last three months, India has successfully launched 'Made in India' VL-SRSAM Missile System, which is capable of neutralising aerial threats, HELINA anti-tank missiles from ALH Dhruv helicopter and DRDO also successfully test-fired surface-to-air Akash-NG missile which can intercept high manoeuvring aerial threats.







