



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on 26th March at the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The two day visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events including Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The other events are 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.





The Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015. Addressing the media about the visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, India had lent its full support to this noble cause in which Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives too. Both nations are commemorating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. It is also the year of commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said, security and defence is an important part of our cooperation with Bangladesh and in recent years, we have signed an agreement on defence cooperation.





He said, India has extended a 500 million dollar line of credit for defence imports from India into Bangladesh and there has been a commitment from our side to conclude the Teesta Agreement at the earliest and we will continue to be engaged in that endeavour. He said, we have undertaken joint military exercises, training and capacity building exercises regularly and there are also regular visits of Chiefs of Army Staff between both the countries.





