



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Earlier in the day, the Office of Pakistan PM Imran Khan confirmed reports that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has also tested positive for Covid-19.





Reacting to the developments, PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from Covid-19."





The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is currently self-isolating at home. He tested positive for Covid-19, two days after receiving the first dose of Chinese Sinophrarma coronavirus vaccine

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

A top aide of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed said the Pakistani Prime Minister is experiencing "mild symptoms".





Shahbaz Gill, a special assistant of Imran Khan also said that his symptoms are "not severe".





As per the latest figures, India has 2,88,394 active cases of Covid-19 while the same figure for Pakistan currently stands at 29,576.





Tweet Part of Larger Picture?





The best wishes extended by PM Modi could also be viewed in the light of recent developments.





Just earlier this week, Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for India and Pakistan to "bury the past".





Speaking at the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, General Bajwa had also said that a "stable" Indo-Pak is the "key" to unlock the untapped potential of South Asia. A similar notion was echoed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.





Pakistan PM Imran Khan had also said during his trip to Sri Lanka that dialogue is the only way to solve the Kashmir issue.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in a briefing on February 4 said that the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.







