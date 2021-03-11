



New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two persons -- Maninderjit Singh (a Dutch national settled in Birmingham, UK) and Khempreet Singh have been arrested in connection with the January 26 Red Fort violence case, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Monday.





While Maninderjit is a habitual criminal and was arrested from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport when he was trying to flee on forged travel documents, accused Khempreet had assaulted police personnel on duty inside the walls of Red Fort with a spear, the police added.





Maninderjit Singh, presently staying in the UK with his family, was employed as labour in the UK. His native land is Gurdaspur, Punjab. Due to lockdown he was stuck in Punjab and joined the farmers' agitation. He was previously involved in a case of rioting in Punjab and also tried to flee from the country on a fake passport. He was seen at Red Fort during the violence.





"Accused Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender, as is evident from his previous conduct and cases registered against him. It is pertinent to highlight here that the antecedents of the accused are not clean,





FIRSTLY accused is previously involved in a riots case registered vide FIR No. 41/2021 under Section 326/427/148/149/34 Indian Penal Code, 1860 read with Section 25 The Arms Act, 1959, registered with Police Station Rangar Nangal, Gurdaspur, Punjab.





SECONDLY, accused is also involved & arrested in case FIR No. 71 Dated 02.03.2021, under Section 419/420/468/471 Indian Penal Code, 1860, registered with Police Station IGIS Airport, New Delhi."





Khempreet Singh is a resident of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. He was arrested from Khayala area in outer Delhi when he was hiding at a relative's house.





The Delhi Police had released the pictures of both the accused as rioters of Red Fort violence. So far around 150 people have been arrested in connection with Republic Day violence. And at least 10 persons have been arrested in Red Fort case, so far.





On February 22, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Jaspreet Singh, who was seen climbing one of the tombs of the Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally. Jaspreet, alias Sunny, is a resident of Swaroop Nagar in northwest Delhi.







