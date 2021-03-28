



Swamy claimed India was "in a state of war with China"





It would be an understatement to say BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been unhappy with the Narendra Modi government's approach to the border stand-off with China.





Ever since the stand-off in Ladakh began nearly an year ago, Swamy has repeatedly used Twitter to chide the Modi government for alleged lack of transparency and willpower to confront China.





On Saturday morning, Subramanian Swamy took exception to the description by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar of China being a "challenging neighbour".

At a time when we are in a state of war with China, our Foreign Minister wants us to feel inferior. Sign of a born loser — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 27, 2021





Alluding to the fact that the military stand-off continues in parts of Ladakh, Swamy claimed India was "in a state of war with China".





Jaishankar had described China as a challenging neighbour at the India Economic Conclave on Friday.





"We were about the same size of economy when Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988 and look at the difference today. So for me, I have always seen lessons in China's growth. To me, in many ways, yes China is a neighbour and it is in many ways a challenging neighbour," Jaishankar claimed.





Earlier this month, Swamy warned he would move a breach of privilege motion in the Parliament over the stand-off with China.





Swamy referred to media reports about a US military official claiming China had not vacated Indian territory, contrary to claims of the government.







