



India garners praise across globe for efficient vaccine rollout





2020 will go down in history as the year the world faced lock downs and rising graphs of Coronavirus cases. The novel coronavirus pandemic caught everyone off-guard and a vaccine may or may not be found, feared some, citing cases of HIV which still has no vaccine. Scientists worked day and night and found - not one but several vaccines - and the world discovered India's capacity to rollout the doses at breakneck speed.





Amidst all the gloom and worries of a pandemic, if one can make a difference to the world to ease even a little pain, it seems like a deed that needs to be done.





India did just that. The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has "rescued the world" from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has stated.





It is not through PR and advertising but due to its concrete work in the field that India is called the pharmacy of the world, especially looked up to in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is known the world over as the world's biggest drug-makers and several countries have been making a beeline to procure the coronavirus vaccines produced here.





The latest accolades come from Dr Peter Hotez, the Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston - pointed out exactly why the effective (potent) yet economically priced vaccines produced in India's setups are key to global recovery from the pandemic. Dr Hotez pointed out that the two mRNA vaccines may not impact the world's low and middle income countries, but India's vaccines - made in collaboration with universities across the world such as BCM and the Oxford University, have rescued the world and the manner in which it collaborated with the world's universities and rolled out a viable supply for the world is worthy of applause.





Dr Peter Hotez said this during a recent webinar titled "Covid-19: Vaccination and Potential Return to Normalcy" organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH).



