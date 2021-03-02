



For a country that had uneasy relationships with its neighbours till some time ago, India has managed to reset them at a breath taking pace. While its global vaccine donations earned plaudits and helped smoothen some wrinkles with countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, the bigger gains came from coercive diplomacy on the frontiers with China and Pakistan.





At a time when security experts were still trying to process the rapid troop pullback by both sides at Pangong lake on the India-China border in Ladakh, a joint India-Pakistan statement committing themselves to observe the 2003 ceasefire pact along their volatile border sprang a huge surprise. Pakistan has since been doing contortions trying to explain away the gesture to its dumbstruck nation and the terrorist dens it nurtures, saying nothing has changed at all. The truce came ahead of summer when the melting snow facilitates pushing terrorists parked in launch pads across the Line of Control into India. Without the cover of Pakistan’s border shelling, LoC infiltration this time around would be that much more difficult.





While the powerful Pakistan army had torpedoed peace overtures by its political leaderships in the past, both sides appear to be on the same page now. After its army chief first blew the peace bugle, Prime Minister Imran Khan picked up the thread and expanded on the theme during his recent visit to Sri Lanka. In a strikingly conciliatory tone, he said Kashmir was the only friction point with India, which could be settled through UN resolutions and dialogue, pointing out that the bonds of trade had decisively resolved conflicts in the European Union. He has since calibrated his nuancing for his home audience.





While there are no clear explanations for the easing of border tensions, multiple geopolitical factors appear to be at play, including the new US presidency and international lenders to Pakistan. Anyway, peace finally has a chance as the ceasefire is the first step towards setting up a talks table. Imran may hate to admit it, but he has just gifted a talking point to the BJP on robust nationalism eventually creating a quieter border, in the run-up to the summer elections in four states and a Union Territory.







