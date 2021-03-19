Turkey's ATAK-129 helicopter is based on the Italian Agusta A-129 Mangusta gunship





Turkey is looking to source a heavy helicopter engine from Ukraine for its proposed ATAK-2 combat helicopter, considered a competitor to the Boeing Apache. This decision may have come after the United States earlier this week had prevented Turkey from supplying 30 locally made attack helicopters to Pakistan.





Prof. Dr. Temel Kotil, General Manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced that a Ukrainian-origin engine will power the heavy-class attack helicopter. The engine would be built by TAI, SavunmaSanayiST.com reported Monday.





The helicopter is scheduled to perform its first flight in 2024. Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and TAI signed a contract pertaining to the development of the engine in February 2019.





The rotorcraft will be the same class as U.S.-made Boeing AH-64 Apache and Russia’s Mi-28NM Night Hunter. It will have a maximum take-off weight of 10 tons and payload of over 1200kg. The helicopter should be equipped with a 30-mm cannon, missile armament from the latest T129 versions and modern avionics.





ATAK-2 is reportedly being developed on the basis of the combat experience gained in Syria. It will offer better protection for the pilot, modern electronics, and a wide variety of suspended weapons.







